The Liar's ‘God Bless The USA’ Bibles Were Made In China

Bible salesman Donald Trump has blasted China for ages, complaining that the country is taking American jobs. Unsurprisingly, Trump's 'God Bless the U.S.A.' Bibles were made in Hangzhou, China. The printing company shipped nearly 120,000 Bibles to the United States between early February and late March, costing a wholesaler $3.00 each. The felon is hawking them for $60.00.

The Associated Press reports:

The estimated value of the three separate shipments was $342,000, or less than $3 per Bible, according to databases that use customs data to track exports and imports. The minimum price for the Trump-backed Bible is $59.99, putting the potential sales revenue at about $7 million.

The Trump Bible’s connection to China, which has not been previously reported, reveals a deep divide between the former president’s harsh anti-China rhetoric and his rush to cash in while campaigning.

...

In the video, Trump blended religion with his campaign message as he urged viewers to buy the Bible, inspired by Greenwood’s ballad, “God Bless the U.S.A.” The Bible includes copies of the U.S. Constitution, Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights and Pledge of Allegiance.

“This Bible is a reminder that the biggest thing we have to bring back in America, and to make America great again, is our religion, Trump said. Judeo-Christian values, he added, are “under attack, perhaps as never before.”