Shocker: 'Trump Bibles' Fit Oklahoma's 'Criteria' For Schools

One Bible that fits State Superintendent Ryan Walters' criteria for flooding schools in Oklahoma with Bibles is Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the USA. Bible, endorsed by Trump and known as the Trump Bible. They cost $60 each online, and Trump receives fees for his endorsement. There's always a grift with this guy.

Trump, while facing a mountain of legal fees, hawked the Bible during Holy Week, writing, "Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless the USA Bible."

The Oklahoman reports:

Superintendent Ryan Walters isn’t just talking about buying Bibles for schools. Bids opened Monday for a contract to supply the state Department of Education with 55,000 Bibles. According to the bid documents, vendors must meet certain specifications: Bibles must be the King James Version; must contain the Old and New Testaments; must include copies of the Pledge of Allegiance, Declaration of Independence, US Constitution and the Bill of Rights; and must be bound in leather or leather-like material. A salesperson at Mardel Christian & Education searched, and though they carry 2,900 Bibles, none fit the parameters. But one Bible fits perfectly: Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the USA. Bible, endorsed by former President Donald Trump and commonly referred to as the Trump Bible. They cost $60 each online, with Trump receiving fees for his endorsement. Mardel doesn’t carry the God Bless the USA. Bible or another Bible that could meet the specifications, the We The People Bible, which was also endorsed by Trump. It sells for $90. “The RFP on its face seems fair, but with additional scrutiny, we can see there are very few Bibles on the market that would meet these criteria, and all of them have been endorsed by former President Donald Trump,” Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice Executive Director Colleen McCarty said.

Quelle surprise! Walters is a real piece of work that rails against the left. I don't think that's in the Bible, a book about an inclusive longhaired socialist who flipped over tables of money changers in protest:

Jesus entered the temple, drove out those buying and selling, and overturned the tables of the money changers and the benches of those selling doves. He then said, "It is written, 'My house will be called a house of prayer,' but you are making it a den of robbers.'"

That's Matthew 21:12-13. Walters should look it up.