Gross: Lee Greenwood Hawks Trump Bibles On Fox News For Inauguration

The country's dignity has been up for sale since Trump won, and the epitome of this was seen earlier today when Lee Greenwood was selling his disgusting Trumo Bibles on Fox News today.

The grift is on.

GREENWOOD: And as you said, when Donald Trump puts his hand on the Bible and swears the oath to take care of the country and he's the 47th president of the United States, I'm hoping it'll be this Bible which is released tomorrow as a tribute to Donald Trump, the 47th president. It's godblesstheusabible.com. There are only going to be 5,000 of these, and I know he's going to take the oath by putting his hand on several Bibles. He might do this one as well.

It should be humiliating for any actual Christian to see Trump swear on his faux Bible.

FoxNews letting Greenwood use their airwaves as an infomercial sums up their complete disintegration.