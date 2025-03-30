Introducing: Batman

The first appearance of The Batman was in 1939
By John AmatoMarch 30, 2025

On March 30, 1939, Detective Comics issue #27 was released and the first appearance of Batman was born. Batman is a comic book character that never dies as new versions of the Bruce Wayne character continue to this day

Tim Burton brought him back to life in the highly entertaining Batman movie in1989 that cost around $35 million dollars and the film grossed over $400 million world wide. Hollywood has not stopped pumping them out since.

"Holy atomic pile, Batman!"
"Holy cliffhangers, Batman!"
"Holy Graf Zeppelin!"
"Holy Toledo, Batman!"
"Holy Priceless Collection of Etruscan Snoods!"
"Holy Contributing To The Deliquenency of Minors!!"
"Holy fly like a butterfly sting like a bee!"
"Holy Going Out on a Limb!"
"Holy Hole in a Donut!"
"Holy astringent plum-like fruit!" and open thread, away.

