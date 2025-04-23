Judge Orders Trump Administration To Turn Voice Of America Back On

Trump has long criticised VOA as part of his broader attacks against the media, frequently accusing mainstream outlets of bias.
By Susie MadrakApril 23, 2025

Here's some good news: A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to restore all jobs and funding for the Voice of America and other US-backed news outlets, ruling that efforts to dismantle it violated the law and Constitution. Via the BBC:

Over 1,300 VOA employees, including about 1,000 journalists, were placed on leave following President Donald Trump's order. The White House has accused the broadcaster of being "anti-Trump" and "radical".

VOA, still primarily a radio service, was set up during World War II to counter Nazi propaganda, and has become a major global media broadcaster.

The ruling noted that because of the cuts, "VOA is not reporting the news for the first time in its 80-year existence".

The Trump administration, of course, is famous for its indifference to soft diplomacy.

Judge Royce Lamberth said the administration acted "without regard to the harm inflicted on employees, contractors, journalists, and media consumers around the world".

He ordered the administration to take steps to restore employees and contractors to the jobs they had prior to the executive order, and to do the same for Radio Free Asia and the Middle East Broadcasting Networks.

The judge found the administration also likely violated the International Broadcasting Act and Congress' power to appropriate funding.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon