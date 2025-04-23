Judge Orders Trump Administration To Turn Voice Of America Back On

Here's some good news: A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to restore all jobs and funding for the Voice of America and other US-backed news outlets, ruling that efforts to dismantle it violated the law and Constitution. Via the BBC:

Over 1,300 VOA employees, including about 1,000 journalists, were placed on leave following President Donald Trump's order. The White House has accused the broadcaster of being "anti-Trump" and "radical". VOA, still primarily a radio service, was set up during World War II to counter Nazi propaganda, and has become a major global media broadcaster. The ruling noted that because of the cuts, "VOA is not reporting the news for the first time in its 80-year existence".

The Trump administration, of course, is famous for its indifference to soft diplomacy.