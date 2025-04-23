Judge Orders Trump Administration To Turn Voice Of America Back On

Here's some good news: A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to restore all jobs and funding for the Voice of America and other US-backed news outlets, ruling that efforts to dismantle it violated the law and Constitution. Via the BBC:
Over 1,300 VOA employees, including about 1,000 journalists, were placed on leave following President Donald Trump's order. The White House has accused the broadcaster of being "anti-Trump" and "radical".
VOA, still primarily a radio service, was set up during World War II to counter Nazi propaganda, and has become a major global media broadcaster.
The ruling noted that because of the cuts, "VOA is not reporting the news for the first time in its 80-year existence".
The Trump administration, of course, is famous for its indifference to soft diplomacy.
Judge Royce Lamberth said the administration acted "without regard to the harm inflicted on employees, contractors, journalists, and media consumers around the world".
He ordered the administration to take steps to restore employees and contractors to the jobs they had prior to the executive order, and to do the same for Radio Free Asia and the Middle East Broadcasting Networks.
The judge found the administration also likely violated the International Broadcasting Act and Congress' power to appropriate funding.