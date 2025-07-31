Judge Wants To Know Why His Order To Restore VOA Was Ignored

Kari Lake called it a “long overdue effort to dismantle a bloated, unaccountable bureaucracy.”
By Susie MadrakJuly 31, 2025

A federal judge yesterday accused the Trump administration of ignoring his orders to restore Voice of America’s operations and explain clearly what it is doing with the program that provides news to other countries. Via the Associated Press:

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth of the District of Columbia gave the administration until Aug. 13 to explain how it will get VOA working again. The outlet that dates back to World War II has been largely dark since March.

Lamberth said the administration needs to show what it is doing with the $260 million Congress appropriated for VOA’s operations this year.

Kari Lake, the adviser appointed by Trump to run the government news agencies, said in June that 85% of employees at VOA and its overseers at the U.S. Agency for Global Media had lost their jobs. She called it a “long overdue effort to dismantle a bloated, unaccountable bureaucracy.”

[...] “Without more explanation, the court is left to conclude that the defendants are simply trying to run out the clock on the fiscal year, without putting the money Congress appropriated toward the purposes Congress intended,” Lamberth wrote. “The legal term for that is ‘waste.’”

