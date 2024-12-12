Trump Names Kari Lake To Lead Voice Of America

Just what America needed, an election-denying conspiracy theorist to be at the helm of the international broadcaster for the United States.

We'll see what, if anything, the organization that actually oversees the hiring and firings at Voice of America has to say about that. The International Broadcasting Advisory Board was set up to be completely independent after Trump rescinded in his first term "a provision that prohibited U.S. government officials from meddling in the editorial decisions of Voice of America and its sister news agencies like Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Radio Free Asia."

Ms. Lake, a former TV news anchor turned right-wing firebrand who has called journalists “monsters,” would be in charge of a federally funded news outlet with a huge global audience. Mr. Trump was accused of using his appointees to try to turn Voice of America, whose aim is to offer unbiased news to audiences around the world, into a pro-Trump propaganda outlet during his first term. In his announcement of Ms. Lake, a local TV news anchor turned election denier who lost races for Senate and governor in Arizona, Mr. Trump hinted that he believed he had found an ally to try to reshape its coverage. Ms. Lake will “ensure that the American values of Freedom and Liberty are broadcast around the World FAIRLY and ACCURATELY, unlike the lies spread by the Fake News Media,” Mr. Trump said in a social media post.

One slight problem with that: Voice of America already has a director, appointed just six months ago. And Trump does not have the authority to hire or fire anyone. Something called the International Broadcasting Advisory Board can do that, but Trump cannot.

Nope -- after Trump tried to purge the heads of our international broadcasting networks last time, Congress passed a law requiring the International Broadcasting Advisory Board, whose members are currently in place and confirmed by the Senate, to approve firings and hirings. — Tom Malinowski (@Malinowski) December 12, 2024

Anyway, laws be damned, these two are already congratulating each other.