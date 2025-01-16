Yambo Hearts Sen. John Fetterman For Coming To Visit

"He’s a fascinating man, and his wife is lovely. They were both up, and I couldn’t be more impressed,” the Yam Man said.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 16, 2025

Donald Trump has such nice things to say about John Fetterman after he came to Mar-a-Lago to visit him over the weekend. Via the New Republic:

The Pennsylvania senator and Democrat said last week that Trump invited him for a meeting, and apparently the president-elect was impressed after an hour-long conversation with the man he once accused of abusing heroin, cocaine, crystal meth, and fentanyl.

“It was a totally fascinating meeting. He’s a fascinating man, and his wife is lovely. They were both up, and I couldn’t be more impressed,” Trump said to the Washington Examiner, referring to Fetterman and his wife, Gisele. “He’s a commonsense person. He’s not liberal or conservative. He’s just a commonsense person, which is beautiful.”

Fetterman has taken a major shift in his political ideology to the right in the last two years, particularly with his full-throated support for Israel’s ongoing massacre in Gaza. He’s lost a lot of Democratic support as a result, and even seemed OK with Trump’s crazy idea to annex Greenland, recently comparing it to the Louisiana Purchase.

i have no problem with any Democratic Senator meeting with convicted felon Trump including Fetterman at the White House once he becomes President. The problem is going down to MaraLago to do this. Very disappointed in Fetterman.

Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd.bsky.social) 2025-01-10T15:52:36.821Z

what a disgrace fetterman is

Fetterman to be first sitting Democratic U.S. senator to visit Trump at Mar-a-Lago
www.cbsnews.com/news/fetterm...

Oliver Willis (@owillis.bsky.social) 2025-01-09T18:49:38.105Z

Mark Cuban @mcuban.bsky.social believes John Fetterman is correct in visiting Trump for future considerations. Really Mark? As soon as Fetterman leaves Trump is laughing at him and figuring out how to use him. No doubt Trump is trying to get him to switch alliances. No need. He's there already.

focelon (@focelon.bsky.social) 2025-01-09T21:55:21.493Z

