Blue America Endorsement Alert, Jessica Anderson 4 Virginia

Two years ago we watched Jessica Anderson prove that with hard work, the Republican-held 71 district was competitive. She missed flipping it by just 667 votes. Since then, the purple district has gotten bluer— Kamala won it by more than 2,400 votes and now the commonwealth’s establishment politicos who didn’t prioritize Jessica’s race in 2023, are 100% behind her.

Considered one of the most competitive races in the state, the Democratic Party added more than 900 new voters in New Kent county, the reddest part of the district, and the coalitions throughout the district have grown in numbers. This weekend, Blue America endorsed Jessica’s election for this November (2025).



The Pendulum Is About To Swing Into Virginia

-by Jessica Anderson

﻿﻿Isn’t it amazing how the party of “free speech” has become real afraid of constituents using that very right at their local town halls and events? Republican Congressmen/women and Senators across the nation are accusing everyday Americans of being paid protestors to minimize the overwhelming outrage towards President Elon and Co-president Trump.

﻿And in Virginia, our Republicans are no exception! This past February our local Congressman, Rob Wittman’s staffer, was shocked as more than 200 constituents arrived at his mobile office hours at the local library to voice their concerns. Media caught wind of this and less than two weeks later an even bigger showing came to his Midlothian office hours on the same evening Wittman voted to defund Medicaid (along with other critical programs) on a budget resolution that passed on partisan lines. Yet instead of acknowledging the residents of his district, he quietly removed his office hours from ONLY these two locations from his website and in essence, told us that our voice doesn’t matter in CD1.

We are currently being represented by cowards, who are voting against the people they represent and refusing to answer for that vote, while Virginia state elections loom on the horizon.

THIS November 2025 will be the first opportunity to take a stand against this current administration and set the stage for 2026 midterms. Virginia is the bellwether and when Trump won in 2016, we watched Democrats sweep all 3 state elections; Governor, AG, and LG and flipped 15 House of Delegates seats that were previously held by Republicans.

﻿With the dismantling of our federal agencies and workforce, threats of our allies and constant assault of insane decisions and EO’s, Virginia is primed to flip all three state seats again and expand the majority in the House. And one of those House seats runs right through my district in the 71st!

When I ran in 2023 against the Republican Caucus Chair, with more than 35,000 votes cast, we only came up 667 votes short from flipping the seat. This election was deemed a 6.7 lean Republican district and despite the least funding of a close Delegate race and a small (but dedicated) campaign team, I proved it was a competitive seat and moved the needle to 1.8 points.

﻿We watched former VP Harris win this district by nearly 5 points (over 2,400 votes) and this go around we are one of the top 3 seats to flip for 2025. With 3 constitutional amendments up for a vote next session by the newly elected General Assembly, including protecting reproductive access and same sex marriage, as well as ensuring restoration of voter rights for former felons, we cannot afford to lose this November. And no thanks to our 4 Republicans Congresspersons we also must find a way to protect Medicaid expansion, that was just authorized in 2019 and now is on the chopping block due to a trigger law that will impact over 630,000 Virginians' access to healthcare.

Every day, since January 20th, a new fear hits Virginians, since thousands of federal workers, government contractors, active-duty military and veterans call Virginia home, all of which are being hit by Elon’s cuts. Currently we cannot count on our state leadership to protect our rights, our economy and our future because our lame duck Governor Youngkin is too busy licking Trump’s boots to care if Virginia quite literally burns to the ground. He’s just another millionaire stepping all over the people of the Commonwealth to climb the ladder of political power.



Our neighbors across the south are counting on us to get this right, elect TRUE leaders this November, and you can help us do that by supporting candidates, like me, and ensuring Virginia makes history and holds the line against fascism!

