Czech Minister's Socks Sparks International Incident

At a meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Tomáš Kopečný wore socks showing the Kremlin in flames, prompting sharp criticism from Russia.
Credit: Tomáš Kopečný/Twitter
By Ed ScarceMay 9, 2025

For over three years now, the Russian terrorists have been bombing Ukrainian hospitals, shopping malls, and schools. And yet they took deep offense when a Czech minister wore a smart pair of socks showing the Russian Kremlin in flames.

His jab seems to have been a hit online, as they're now sold out, here and here.

Source: Pravda (Ukraine)

At a meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Tomáš Kopečný, Czech Governmental Envoy for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, wore socks showing the Kremlin in flames, prompting sharp criticism from Russia.

President Zelenskyy visited Prague last week. At the meeting, Kopečný was wearing socks featuring an image of the Kremlin in flames. This prompted an outraged reaction from Andrey Klimov, Russia’s Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs.

"Now Kopečný wears socks or underwear, and tomorrow he’ll be in braces. Why do we look at these degenerates as if our lives depend on them? Sick people should go see a shrink," Klimov said.

Russian media also expressed indignation over Kopečný’s choice of socks.

"For four years, the Russians have been bombarding Ukrainian cities with missiles and killing innocent people," Kopečný commented to TN.cz. "That doesn’t bother them. But a pair of symbolic Ukrainian socks showing what it might look like if the same happened to their cities made them furious. I wish they had the same sensitivity toward the cities they’re destroying themselves."

