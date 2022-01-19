Czech Folk Singer Dies After Intentionally Catching COVID

Hana Horka, 57, got infected on purpose so she could get a recovery pass to access certain venues, her son said.
By Ed ScarceJanuary 19, 2022

Apparently, Horka and her group Asonance are all staunchly anti-vax, so when vaccination became required in the Czech Republic this became a problem. Rather than just getting vaccinated though, acquiring antibodies by contracting the virus occurred to her as a sensible solution. It wasn't.

Source: BBC

A folk singer from the Czech Republic has died after deliberately catching Covid, her son has told the BBC.

Hana Horka, 57, was unvaccinated and had posted on social media that she was recovering after testing positive, but died two days later.

Her son, Jan Rek, said she got infected on purpose when he and his father had the virus, so she could get a recovery pass to access certain venues.

The Czech Republic reported a record number of cases on Wednesday.

Mr Rek and his father, who are both fully vaccinated, both caught Covid over Christmas. But he said his mother had decided not to stay away from them, preferring instead to expose herself to the virus.

"She should have isolated for a week because we tested positive. But she was with us the whole time," he said.

Proof of vaccination or recent infection from the virus is required in the Czech Republic to gain entry to many social and cultural venues, including cinemas, bars and cafes.

Discussion

