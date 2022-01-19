Right Goes Bananas As Carhartt Thumbs Nose At SCOTUS Ruling

When the clothing apparel company doubled down on their vaccination mandate the conservative freak-out began with calls for a boycott.
Credit: Carhartt
By Ed Scarce
January 19, 2022

Ignoring a Supreme Court ruling, the clothing company Carhartt could have just looked the other way and gotten rid of their own vaccine mandate for their employees but they decided not to, much to their own credit. Naturally enough though, the usual suspects on the right started nattering away about the intrusion to personal liberty and so on they pretend to care about, so a mini firestorm ensued on social media, as so often happens when you politicize a pandemic.

Source: Business Insider

Conservatives have lashed out at apparel maker Carhartt on social media after the company doubled down on its vaccine mandate.

After the Supreme Court Thursday blocked the Biden administration's vaccine-or-testing mandate for employees of private businesses Thursday, CEO Mark Valade told Carhartt staff that the company's own vaccine mandate would stay in place.

"We put workplace safety at the very top of our priority list and the Supreme Court's recent ruling doesn't impact that core value," Valade said in an email to staff Friday, per a copy of the email that was published on social media. A Carhartt spokesperson confirmed the posted email's contents to The Washington Post.

"We, and the medical community, continue to believe vaccines are necessary to ensure a safe working environment for every associate and even perhaps their households," Valade said.

"An unvaccinated workforce is both a people and business risk that our company is unwilling to take," Valade added.

Carhartt's statement.

And some of the dingleberries on the right who got upset.

Sparking at least one internet comic to laugh at the uproar.

