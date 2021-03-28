Politics
Sen. Marsha Blackburn Thumbs Her Nose At Capitol Police

Tennessee GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn apparently believes she's above the law.
By Heather
It was Thursday afternoon before a Senate recess was about to begin, and senators were in a hurry -- especially Marsha Blackburn.

As senators bolted from the chamber after the week's final vote to catch their afternoon flights, the Tennessee Republican hopped in a waiting car along with an aide and made her way down Constitution Avenue. But the car was pulled over by US Capitol Police.

Blackburn then jumped out of the car, identified herself as a senator and showed the officer her congressional pin, according to a text message and a source familiar with the matter. The officer then let the car go.

US Capitol Police says it has no record of the incident, yet the senator's office later confirmed the account and said it was the police asking for her identification....

[...]

Leo Kowalski, an aide to Blackburn, told his friends that after being pulled over, the senator "hopped out, flashed her pin, hopped back in the car [and] said 'drive!'"

As Kyle Griffin noted, she may run afoul of Senate ethics rules, not that there will be any real consequences for that.

And as others discussed on Twitter, it's a good thing for her she's white, or things might have gone very differently.

