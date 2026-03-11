Sen. Rick Scott: Prices Are Gonna Go Up, Suck It Up

Republican Sen. Rick Scott told CNN that gas prices are going to go up because of Trump's war with Iran, but with hopes and dreams, the war will end soon.

Even though Trump wants prices to go down, if you support Trump's attack, then suck it up for the time being.

SCOTT: It's going to be very difficult. Nobody wants to see gas prices up. It's fascinating to me. The Democrats now talk about gas prices under Obama and under Biden. They tried to destroy the U.S. oil and gas industry. So we want prices to come down. I think, unfortunately, prices are going to be up for a while until this ends. But with Venezuela coming on with American oil and gas coming on with hopefully a positive resolution to this conflict, then prices will come down even further.

Democrats did not try to destroy anything. They support alternative fuel sources to offset climate change, which Scott ignores.

Americans are stretched thin as it is, and many are losing their healthcare because of Trump's tax cuts to the rich.

Now they are being forced to pay higher fuel costs by Trump to satisfy Lindsey Graham and Bibi Netanyahu's bloodlust that has thrown the Middle East into a cacophony of instability.

Trump can't claim the skyrocketing gas prices are an affordability issue, a democratic hoax. MAGA, Independents, and Democratic voters did not sign up for a war with Iran.

Scott, a multimillionaire, has no problem telling you to be patient until the war ends.

Fuck-off.