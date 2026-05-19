JD Vance Tells Crowd To Vote Out 'Crazy Leadership In Washington'

We're nothing if not fair here on CrooksAndLiars, so we have to give credit to Vice President JD Vance for a very good point. Vance said, "If you want to rebuild the American dream for the next generation, vote against the crazy leadership in Washington, D.C." — which is the city where he serves as Vice President. The same city where his party controls the Senate and the House.

Telling people to vote against the leadership in the very administration he's a part of is about as self-owning as it gets.

It reads like a line from his years as an opposition politician, on autopilot, deployed without updating to reflect that he's now in charge. Classic case of the attack dog forgetting which yard he lives in.

Hon, y'all have had control of every level of government, so the call is coming from inside the White House. And if he doesn't believe me, he can call me on his Trump Phone while wearing his gold-colored Trump sneakers while I'm counting the $5,000 I got from my DOGE check.

Checkmate, JD! You sure owned the libs by delivering one of the biggest self-owns ever - I mean, since his last self-own. This administration appears to be the least self-aware in history.

Social media users had some thoughts.

I don’t often agree with JD, but when he’s right he’s right — Andy Flach (@andyfromtucson.bsky.social) 2026-05-18T19:42:58.276Z

This right here. It makes a great ad for Democrats:

@democrats.org for god’s sake, don’t f*ck up this gift by not blasting it everywhere. — Ande (@andekar.bsky.social) 2026-05-18T19:31:22.527Z

If you watch closely you can see where the two brain cells almost collide — chrismorgan (@fakeaccount.com) 2026-05-18T19:20:33.021Z

You heard the man. Get out and vote. The midterms are right around the corner, while the inmates are running the asylum. LFG!