Vance Has A Cringe-Inducing Marie Antoinette Moment

J Divan Vance once again demonstrated how he has a complete disconnect from what's going on in the country with a Marie Antoinette moment. While Americans are struggling to make ends meet and having to choose between food, medicine, and gasoline, Vance is bragging about how posh his life is:

Vance was speaking with Mike Rowe on his podcast when he couldn't contain himself:

Like, my life is - dude - totally transformed. I don't go to the grocery store anymore. People go to the grocery store for me. Most of my meals, like, when I cook a meal - it's like, I love to cook, actually, big baker. I like to cook for my kids as a special occasion, but I don't have to cook anymore because I've got an army of people who are willing to like cook me my food. My life is so weird. I fly around on a 757, no more TSA lines for for me and the kids. It's so weird, but it can become the sort of thing that if you internalize it, you start to be an entitled asshole.

Oh, wow, J Divan, dude, like that ship has totally sailed, dude. I can think of only one person who is a bigger entitled asshole than you are, and his initials are President Pedo.

Vance doesn't even grasp that this "army of people" he thinks just live to cook for him are actually employees, most of whom are probably getting paid shit wages, to serve his pampered ass. Trust me, dude, no one likes you enough to put up with you for free.