Weak Donald Trump FREAKING The F Out

Donald Trump Is Weak, Frail & Flaccid, And It's FINALLY Being Talked About
By Cliff SchecterJuly 30, 2024

Trump is scared out of his mind about the idea of debating Kamala Harris. Petrified. Pooping his already way-too-full diaper. And there is incoming psychological fire from all directions.

With Joe Biden giving our corporate media fool the "see ya," they can't sell papers obsessing over Biden's age anymore, and Kamala doesn't give them enough material. So they're stuck joining us talking about the loon who can't STFU about sharks, batteries and fictionalized, face-eating serial killers.

And they've noticed, with the help of an agile and ruthless--and mean this as the highest compliment--Kamala Harris campaign and many of us constantly pointing it out, that Trump's old, weird & frightened, incredibly frightened. There's a Black woman in his way. And she is everything he is not, and deep down in his addled cerebrum, he knows it. He gets that Kamala Harris can complete sentences, conjugate verbs and will crush his ass if he goes anywhere near a debate stage she's standing on.

So. He's. Terrified. Very. Terrified.

Check out the video and then SUBSCRIBE to my channel, Cliff's Edge, for regularly released videos like this every day!!

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon