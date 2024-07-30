Weak Donald Trump FREAKING The F Out

Trump is scared out of his mind about the idea of debating Kamala Harris. Petrified. Pooping his already way-too-full diaper. And there is incoming psychological fire from all directions.

With Joe Biden giving our corporate media fool the "see ya," they can't sell papers obsessing over Biden's age anymore, and Kamala doesn't give them enough material. So they're stuck joining us talking about the loon who can't STFU about sharks, batteries and fictionalized, face-eating serial killers.

And they've noticed, with the help of an agile and ruthless--and mean this as the highest compliment--Kamala Harris campaign and many of us constantly pointing it out, that Trump's old, weird & frightened, incredibly frightened. There's a Black woman in his way. And she is everything he is not, and deep down in his addled cerebrum, he knows it. He gets that Kamala Harris can complete sentences, conjugate verbs and will crush his ass if he goes anywhere near a debate stage she's standing on.

So. He's. Terrified. Very. Terrified.

