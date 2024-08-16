Vance Describes Porn Star-F*cking Felon As 'Always Faithful'

Former President Donald Trump is throwing a MAGA-fit on Truth Social before his presser at Bedminister, and that's likely because his attorneys just asked for a delay in his election interference case dealing with hush money until after the election—Quelle surprise!

Meanwhile, during an event in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, the felon's running mate J.D. Vance described Donald Trump, a serial adulterer who cheated on all of his wives, as "always faithful."

"And to me, what it means is that Marines are always faithful to our country and to our brothers and sisters in arms, but it also has another meaning, which is that we always have to be faithful to all of the members of our military who served this country and did so honorably," Vance said.

"And you heard Jim Banks talk about this a little bit, and I want to expound upon it because I really do think that Donald Trump exemplifies that motto because his government and under his leadership, the United States was always faithful to the veterans of this country, and that's something for us to be proud of," Vance said. "His record and his vision is a vision of always being faithful to those who put on the uniform."

Does that include the losers and suckers who died defending our country? Does that include the late Senator John McCain? Does that respect extend to Gov. Tim Walz, who served for 24 years? Does that faithfulness Trump allegedly exudes extend to Invana, Marla Maples, and Melania? Trump wasn't even faithful to this country. I'm old enough to remember Trump's disgusting Helsinki moment.

