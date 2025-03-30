'People Are Shocked': Trump Launches New Attack On Boasberg And 'Radical Left Judges'

President Donald Trump launched a fresh attack on U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg and "other radical left judges" who he sees as blocking his deportation agenda.
'People Are Shocked': Trump Launches New Attack On Boasberg And 'Radical Left Judges'
Credit: Gage Skidmore
By David EdwardsMarch 30, 2025

President Donald Trump launched a fresh attack on U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg and "other radical left judges" who he sees as blocking his deportation agenda.

In a Sunday post to Truth Social, Trump lashed out at the judge over a restraining order that prevents the Alien Enemies Act from being used to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members.

"People are shocked by what is going on with the Court System. I was elected for many reasons, but a principal one was LAW AND ORDER, a big part of which is QUICKLY removing a vast Criminal Network of individuals, who came into our Country through the Crooked Joe Biden Open Borders Policy!" Trump exclaimed. "These are dangerous and violent people, who kill, maim and, in many other ways, harm the people of our Country. The Voters want them OUT, and said so in Record Numbers."

"If it was up to District Judge Boasberg and other Radical Left Judges, nobody would be removed, the President wouldn't be allowed to do his job, and people's lives would be devastated all throughout our Country," he added.

Trump has previously called on Congress to impeach Boasberg.


Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon