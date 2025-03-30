'People Are Shocked': Trump Launches New Attack On Boasberg And 'Radical Left Judges'

President Donald Trump launched a fresh attack on U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg and "other radical left judges" who he sees as blocking his deportation agenda.

In a Sunday post to Truth Social, Trump lashed out at the judge over a restraining order that prevents the Alien Enemies Act from being used to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members.

"People are shocked by what is going on with the Court System. I was elected for many reasons, but a principal one was LAW AND ORDER, a big part of which is QUICKLY removing a vast Criminal Network of individuals, who came into our Country through the Crooked Joe Biden Open Borders Policy!" Trump exclaimed. "These are dangerous and violent people, who kill, maim and, in many other ways, harm the people of our Country. The Voters want them OUT, and said so in Record Numbers."

"If it was up to District Judge Boasberg and other Radical Left Judges, nobody would be removed, the President wouldn't be allowed to do his job, and people's lives would be devastated all throughout our Country," he added.

Trump has previously called on Congress to impeach Boasberg.



