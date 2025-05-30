Trump Calls RW SCOTUS Side Piece, Leonard Leo, A 'Sleazebag'

Leonard Leo, the brains behind the Federalist Society, who has billionaire donors on speed dial, and who financed and directed the right-wing takeover of the Supreme Court, is Donald Trump's newest target. Grab some popcorn; this will be interesting because in 2016, Trump said,“ We’re going to have great judges, conservative, all picked by the Federalist Society."

Donald took to Truth Social to call Leo a "sleazebag."

"The U.S. Court of International Trade incredibly ruled against the United States of America on desperately needed Tariffs but, fortunately, the full 11 Judge Panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Court has just stayed the order by the Manhattan-based Court of International Trade," he wrote. "Where do these initial three Judges come from? How is it possible for them to have potentially done such damage to the United States of America? Is it purely a hatred of “TRUMP?” What other reason could it be?"

Fact check: One of the three judges was appointed by Trump.

"I was new to Washington, and it was suggested that I use The Federalist Society as a recommending source on Judges," he continued. "I did so, openly and freely, but then realized that they were under the thumb of a real “sleazebag” named Leonard Leo, a bad person who, in his own way, probably hates America, and obviously has his own separate ambitions."

"He openly brags how he controls Judges, and even Justices of the United States Supreme Court — I hope that is not so, and don’t believe it is!" he wrote. "In any event, Leo left The Federalist Society to do his own “thing.” I am so disappointed in The Federalist Society because of the bad advice they gave me on numerous Judicial Nominations."

"This is something that cannot be forgotten!" he continued. "With all of that being said, I am very proud of many of our picks, but very disappointed in others. They always must do what’s right for the Country!"

"In this case, it is only because of my successful use of Tariffs that many Trillions of Dollars have already begun pouring into the U.S.A. from other Countries, money that, without these Tariffs, we would not be able to get," he wrote. "It is the difference between having a rich, prosperous, and successful United States of America, and quite the opposite. The ruling by the U.S. Court of International Trade is so wrong, and so political!"

"Hopefully, the Supreme Court will reverse this horrible, Country threatening decision, QUICKLY and DECISIVELY," he continued. "Backroom “hustlers” must not be allowed to destroy our Nation! The horrific decision stated that I would have to get the approval of Congress for these Tariffs."

"In other words, hundreds of politicians would sit around D.C. for weeks, and even months, trying to come to a conclusion as to what to charge other Countries that are treating us unfairly," he scribbled. "If allowed to stand, this would completely destroy Presidential Power — The Presidency would never be the same! This decision is being hailed all over the World by every Country, other than the United States of America."

"Radical Left Judges, together with some very bad people, are destroying America," he added. "Under this decision, Trillions of Dollars would be lost by our Country, money that will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. It would be the harshest financial ruling ever leveled on us as a Sovereign Nation. The President of the United States must be allowed to protect America against those that are doing it Economic and Financial harm. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Trump has consulted Leo for judicial nominations, including his three Supreme Court picks, but now, he's a "sleazebag." While I agree that Leo is a sleazebag, it's not because of Trump's TACO tariff tantrums. He helped pick or confirm Clarence Thomas, John Roberts, and Samuel Alito. There are so many other reasons, too, that I find Leo to be abhorrent, but Donald J. Trump launched this tariff war.

Conservatives on the Supreme Court created a monster that is now attacking them, and their side piece, Leonard Leo.

Leo responded:

Leonard Leo responds in a statement that he's "grateful" for Trump, calling the federal judiciary "better than it's ever been in modern history." https://t.co/4T2x2dRBVu pic.twitter.com/6pImGsI1fR — Zach Schonfeld (@ZachASchonfeld) May 30, 2025