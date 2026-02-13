Newmax Hosts Bash Pam Bondi: 'She Is Not To Be Trusted'

After watching the horrific performance of Attorney General Pam Bondi during Wednesday's hearing, Trump lapdog Greg Kelly turned on her, claiming she is "not to be trusted" after her evasive, nonresponsive performance and hoping she leaves the post soon.

KELLY: Pam, I like her, but she's in over her head, and she's not doing the bidding of, and that's okay, the bidding of, yes, you can do the bidding of the, we voted for the president, he did his part, and now the people he appointed have to do their part, and I don't think Pam is living up to that responsibility. Lots of theatrics on her part today before the House, that's great, but she was non-responsive, evasive, and I think she is not to be trusted, and I hope she leaves soon.

Kelly, who went to great lengths making a fool of himself trying to defend the murder of Alex Pretti by ICE agents by imitating a gunslinger drawing his gun at ICE, used a cell phone to make believe it was a six-shooter.

But for Pam, he got nothing. It seems that much of Trump's propaganda TV was not enthralled with Bondi's performance.

Fox News barely covered the hearing, and the New York Post barely registered her presence in the paper.

MAGA Newsmax host Carl Higbie had a similar take, which is also surprising.

"Look, I know Pam, all right? I was in her corner when she took office. I gave her all the benefit of the doubt. I still want her to succeed. But after today, I don't know how her political career survives."

This doesn't bode well for her survival.