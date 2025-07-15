Newsmax Host: Trump Knew Jeffrey Epstein, So He's Not Involved

Newsmax host Greg Kelly took a swing and a miss while discussing the files of notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who, according to the Trump administration, committed suicide during Trump's first term. According to Kelly, Trump isn't complicit in this scandal because he was a longtime buddy of Epstein's. Oh, and he appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi, so case closed! But that's the cover-up, Greg.

Bondi said in February that the "client list" of disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is on her desk, but that's being walked back now.

"Oh, they love trying to say this, MAGA is coming apart because of this, that, and the other thing," Kelly said, Media Matters reports.

"This time it's Jeffrey Epstein," he continued. "A couple of weeks ago, it was about whether or not we should bomb Iran, right? It's blowing up — the Iran conflict is sparking a civil war. Oh my goodness. Eh, kind of, sort of, but not really. Kind of, sort of, but not really."

"I'm going to just have to defer to President Trump on this thing," he insisted. "He actually knows Jeffrey Epstein, or knew him. He appointed Pam Bondi. He knows all of the players. He knows these lawyers. I'm going to take his word for it. And I know right now in the podcracy, some of these guys — forgive me, I like them."

"But Steve Bannon, sometimes he acts like he's the president. Give me a break, man. You got a great deal with Black Rifle Coffee," he said. "Relax about telling President Trump how to do everything. Now, granted, sometimes I agree. Like here's Megyn Kelly, OK. And she was pretty upset with Pam Bondi this weekend."

"Alright. Now, look, it's easy on the sidelines for all of us, for me, for her, for — it's just — it's easy," he added. "And unless you've been on the inside, inside, inside, I think they deserve our latitude. Megyn has a point here, but I'm happy to trust the president. He's gotten us this far. And he did pick Pam Bondi, but she makes some good points."

What good points did Bondi make exactly, you bubble-brained Newsmax host? Even Candace Fucking Owens was LOLing at Trump's attempt to blame Obama for the pedophile list.

Republicans just BLOCKED the release of the Epstein Files. Only one Republican, Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), voted with the panel's four Democrats in favor of attaching the amendment for its release.

And Trump knows them, too, Greg. And Donald has known quite a few pedophiles. Someone should check Greg Kelly's browser history.