Kellyanne Conway Tells Lesbian Rosie O'Donnell She Needs A Husband

During a discussion on this Tuesday's The Five on Fox about comedian Rosie O'Donnell (who has moved from the United States to Ireland) asking when someone is finally going to invoke the 25th Amendment on Dementia Donny, former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway had this advice for O'Donnell:

JONES: Kellyanne, you know a thing or two about messaging to people and reading where they are. Is Trump is the devil. Trump is the worst. Get rid of him.

Is that the message Democrats need to take into the midterms?

CONWAY: It's the only one they have. They have learned absolutely nothing, Joey, from the 2024 shellacking they suffered where Trump won the popular vote, all seven swing states, and really burrowed into so many core Democratic constituencies.

If I were the Democratic Party, I would try to learn from that. I'd try to work with the president when I can on things, but I would ask the Democrats a very simple question.

To what do you actually object? Is it his historic tax relief, the dereg on small businesses? Is it the peace deals he's making? Is it the trade deals that are going to help bring manufacturing back? Do you object to him closing up the border? And with that, the flood of illicit drugs coming into our communities and our kids' veins.

And I have tried every which way in the ten years of Trump. I've tried to talk to these people through the TV, on Twitter. Then I tried to talk to them in person to reason with them. Don't you like this policy? Don't you like that policy? Are you done defending Biden and Harris who are indefensible?

But I have one question remains, just one question I've never tried on Rosie O'Donnell left. Don't you have anybody who loves you? You need a hug or a husband or a hobby or a hairy dog.

Get yourself some help because this woman last week, she referred to Trump as a blob. A slob calling someone else a blob.

JONES: In that video, she said, barely human or something like that.

CONWAY: Which is terrible. By the way, she moved to Ireland, but she never moved on. And that's the problem. I live with Trump derangement syndrome. It's toxic, it's chaotic, and it's sometimes frightening.

But I will tell you, a lot of Democrats don't like it. They feel that they're going to get beat in 2028 if their only message is Trump, Trump, Trump.