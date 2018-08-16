Kellyanne Conway Tries To Be 'Anonymous Source' Attacking Her Husband

In a shady move that's almost humorous, Trump's former campaign manager and White House advisor try to con a Washington Post reporter to make-believe complaints against her husband's anti-Trump rhetoric were not coming from her but by a "person familiar with their relationship."

I kid you not.

It's been no secret that George Conway is not a fan of Donald Trump. He has written articles against Trump about Robert Mueller and constantly retweets articles that refute many of his bogus claims.

Interesting analogy. Likewise, what if a CEO routinely made false and misleading statements about himself, the company, and results, and publicly attacked business partners, company “divisions” (w/ scare quotes!), employees, and analysts, and kowtowed to a dangerous competitor? https://t.co/dTjUk7kApQ — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 14, 2018

On the other hand, Kellyanne is a true blue Trump surrogate who is very touchy on the subject of her husband's noncompliance.

In a crazed interview with CNN's Dana Bash, she went mental when the CNN host asked her about her husband's behavior.



So when the topic came up during a new WaPo profile, hilarity ensued.

When George criticizes the president publicly, ­Kellyanne says, the media coverage and the implication that they are pitted against each other bothers their children. And as for the president himself, Kellyanne won’t say it irks him, but she does think he finds it “impolite.” On that, she’d agree. --- Here’s a conversation from a few days after our walk: Me: You told me you found [George’s tweets] disrespectful. Kellyanne: It is disrespectful, it’s a violation of basic decency, certainly, if not marital vows . . . as “a person familiar with their relationship.” Me: No, we’re on the record here. You can’t say after the fact “as someone familiar.” Kellyanne: I told you everything about his tweets was off the record. Me: No, that’s not true. That never happened. Kellyanne: Well, people do see it this way. People do see it that way, I don’t say I do, but people see it that way.

↓ Story continues below ↓ Me: But I’m saying we never discussed everything about his tweets being off the record. There are certain things you said that I put off the record. Kellyanne: Fine. I’ve never actually said what I think about it and I won’t say what I think about it, which tells you what I think about it.

She attacked Dana Bash for being sexist, attacking her marriage just to harass and embarrass her.

But that's gaslighting the truth which is par for the course for Mrs. Conway. By trying to manipulate the reporter, it's easy to see how she operates in the political world.

And it's completely dishonest.