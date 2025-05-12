Donald didn't take it well when an ABC News reporter asked him about the $400 million plane from Qatar, which hasn't gone through Congress, and is against the Constitution's Emoluments Clause.

"Mr. President, what do you say to people who view that luxury jet as a personal gift to you?" the reporter asked. "Why not leave it behind?"

Co-President Grandpa Scambled Brains, of course, lashed out at the reporter.

"You are ABC fake news, right? Only ABC would — well, a few of you would ask that question."

"Let me tell you, you should be embarrassed to ask him that question," he continued. "They're giving us a free jet. I could say, no, no, no, don't give us — I want to pay you a billion or $400 million, or whatever it is. Or I could say, thank you very much."

"You know, there was an old golfer named Sam Snead," he said. "Did you ever hear of him? He won 82 tournaments. He was a great golfer. And he had a motto. When they give you a putt, you say, Thank you very much, you pick up your ball, and you walk to the next hole."

"A lot of people are stupid," Donald said. They say, no, no, I insist on putting it. Then they putt it, and they miss it. And their partner gets angry at them."

"You know what?" he added. Remember that. Sam Snead, when they give you a putt, you pick it up, and you walk to the next hole, and you say, Thank you very much."

It's unclear what a golfer has to do with Donald's bribery scandal, which will come with incredible security risks.