NM Governor Warns Children Will Die Thanks To GOP Medicaid Cuts

New Mexico's Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham warned Face The Nation viewers that if Republicans cut Medicaid benefits from the states to help millionaires the results will be catastrophic.

Gov. Grisham explained the aftershocks to the House budget blueprints not only in the immediate near term, but also how it will have decades long implications to the health and well being of the public.

GRISHAM: No state can take this kind of cost shifting. And you know, businesses then don't have employees because they don't have access to healthcare. It has a huge economic factor that they aren't talking about, which is outrageous. And I want to do one more quick point because I know we want to get to other stuff. We had a governor who was trying to, I think, right before me, Governor Martinez, and to her credit was looking at ways in a recession era economy in New Mexico to look to have cost savings. They completely cut behavioral health out of Medicaid. And more than a decade later, we are still digging out. Providers left, contractors left, people don't have access, people died, more drug abuse, more drug addiction, more behavioral health, high risk issues.



It is a disaster and people will die. Children will die.

Trump and his lackeys do not care about the health and well being of the country at large, in service of giving tax cuts to the very wealthy which is evident by their assaults on federal agencies. But gutting Medicaid to pay for this will have immediate and long term consequences for our lives and health care infrastructure for decades to come.