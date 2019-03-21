Kellyanne Conway Bashes Her Husband On Fox Business

Kellyanne Conway finally addressed her husband's very public and personal attacks against Trump saying she wished he do it privately and attacked the media for covering her marriage.

Conway joined Maria Bartiromo's Fox Business show and she finally talked at length about George Conway.

I found it interesting that she didn't address her concerns about her husband on Fox News, but instead went on Fox Business, which has far fewer viewers.

She said George has always been a very private person and is surprised he's not supporting Trump's agenda. And she was proud of Trump for defending her honor even at the expense of her husband.

She said, "I was raised though in a household of strong Italian Catholic women who taught me that you air grievances like that in private, so it is very surprising to see it be so public.”

She made believe Trump and George's tweets are being mischaracterized by the media and they are cherry picking them to sow discontent.

I don't know how a tweet like this could be "mischaracterized":

George has been so public about his distaste of her boss, cherry picking is not needed.

Maria didn't agree with hogwash either and jumped in, "Does your husband know that? You're saying these grievances should be discussed in private, and yet he’s out tweeting. Yesterday he tweeted 'you're nuts' to the president. He's called him lots of names over the last year so what does your husband say when you say ‘George let’s leave this private and not go on Twitter?"

Kellyanne refused to respond, "You can ask George that," and she bashed the media for discussing her marriage.

She admitted George wants her to step down from the job, but she doesn't want to.

And then Kellyanne Conway tried to take the mantle of being the ultimate feminist.

"I don’t know when the feminists are going to write this story about the unusual situation of a man getting power through his wife, but that’s what we have here.”

↓ Story continues below ↓

Mrs. Bowling Green Massacre Alternative Facts "What Facts?" Conway doesn't get to use her "working woman" status as a defense that gives her a pass to continually lie from the Oval Office. Because THAT is her "job."