Kellyanne Conway Wouldn't Stop Complaining About Her Husband On CNN

Former White House propagandist Kellyanne Conway appeared on CNN to sell her book that isn't exactly flying off the shelves. Things got really weird when host Michael Smerconish asked her about her husband, George Conway since she expressed frustration with him in the book over his anti-Trump views. By weird, I mean that she couldn't stop talking about George. The thing is, though, Kellyanne didn't like Trump previously. She openly criticized Trump until she started working for him.

"You know, in 2016, known as the year of the tweet, George Conway sent zero tweets," she said. "Now he's sent over 100,000. He can change his mind about Donald Trump; this is a free country, George has no allegiance to a political party or presidential candidate, but his vows to me I feel were broken because we were all in."

"You know, I also write in the book, Michael, that people like to say without Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump would not have gotten elected president of the United States; that's debatable," she continued. "But without George Conway urging, if not insisting me, his wife, to take that campaign management job and helping out with more with the kids and home, I don't see how I could be the campaign manager the level I was. George was my partner."

"Did you ever say, George, what the hell are you doing here?" Smerconish asked.

"I did, and that's in the book," she replied. "All I got was a steady diet of 'Trump, Trump, Trump.' I will tell you that I know he's billed differently now, but for the three years, he was mentioned 48 times by the New York Times. He was mentioned 45 of the 48 times as, quote, 'Kellyanne Conway's husband.' We should be honest about how everybody came to know him and that he became some kind of resistance folk hero but not at a small cost."

"I feel that I should have known ahead of time if this thing called the Lincoln Project was going to exist, there were going to be ads, dumping an op-ed the next day; his tweets are going to be about my boss," she added. "Again, just so your viewers who are saying 'why did you have her on? I turned off the TV,' although they didn't or are reading online; they should know that George -- I feel like I was owed an explanation. And this is not the situation; I gave up millions of dollars to go be a public servant in the White House. George wanted to have a big job in the Trump administration; we moved our family to Washington as a family. He changed his mind about Donald Trump somewhere along the way. Famously, Donald Trump never changes. I didn't change my mind."

Can you imagine living with that woman after she kissed Trump's old fascist butt for four years? Yikes.