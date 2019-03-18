Kellyanne Uses Her Kids To Distract From Hubby's Attacks On Trump's Mental Condition

On St. Patrick's Day, George Conway stated that Trump's mental 'condition is getting worse' after Trump went on an insane Twitter rage-filled rant while almost entirely ignoring the tragedy of fifty Muslims being murdered by a white supremacist in two New Zealand mosques.

His condition is getting worse. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 17, 2019

CNN produced a mash-up of all the crazed tweets Trump had sent in a few hours.



The media caught up with Kellyanne today and asked her about George's take on Trump.

She paused before answering.

Kellyanne Conway said, "No, I don't share those concerns and I was getting, I have four kids and I was getting out of the house this morning before I got here to talk to the president about substance so I may not be up to speed on all of them."

How shameless of her using her kids as a force field to fend off questions about her husband's concerns over Trump's mental condition.

Do they live in separate houses suddenly?

And even though she may not be up on his latest tweet, George tweeted many of them days ago.

Three days ago, George Conway tweeted out the definition of Narcissistic personality disorder from the DSM-5.

And then discussed how Americans should all be seriously thinking about it: