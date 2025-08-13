Hegseth Refuses To Rule Out Deploying Troops To Mexico

Nothing like watching a host on Fox just casually ask about violating another country's sovereignty. National embarrassment Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth made an appearance on his old network with Laura Ingraham this Monday. Ingraham asked Hegseth about recent reporting in The New York Times that Trump secretly signed a directive to the Pentagon to begin using military force against certain Latin American drug cartels, and Hegseth didn't deny the reporting, but was more than happy to attack the paper as somehow being unpatriotic for what they wrote.

INGRAHAM: Other really interesting news over the weekend was the news about the cartels in Mexico. The Sinaloa crime cartel, and many others have wreaked havoc on the United States. You covered it when you were a host on Fox. You see it up close and personal now.

Scheinbaum, the president of Mexico is saying this is not welcome in our country. You know, you kind of see what she has to do perhaps there as well.

What is your target and how deep into Mexico do you intend to go?



HEGSETH: Well, we're not going to comment on any of the reporting from The New York Times, sorry.

I wish they had a little bit more commitment and patriotism to the country about what they report on a whole slew of levels.

INGRAHAM: Yeah, saying you secretly... Trump secretly signed a directive

HEGSETH: It's a whole nother... also that material should... material like that... true or not, should never be released.

Ultimately, the president ran on designating these organizations as foreign terrorist organizations. We spent 20 years battling foreign terrorists in other countries.

Now we've got them in our own hemisphere, poisoning our people with drugs, with gangs, with violence, with human trafficking. President Trump has said enough is enough.

We've sealed it at the border. I mean, the military is down at the border with CBP and ICE sealing that. We have, and we've come alongside them.

Now where appropriate, when given the opportunity, when it makes sense at the directive of the president, we will take action to defend the American people.

INGRAHAM: Does that mean that you foresee US troops in Mexico in some way, shape, or form, or are you thinking drone attacks, air air attacks? What do you think?

HEGSETH: I can't reveal anything, but I'm not tipping my hand that there will be US troops in Mexico. That's not what I'm saying.

INGRAHAM: But are you worried that now the cartels are just moving everything around, that they know that there's a target on their back? They're just like hiding everything however they do that?

HEGSETH: We're watching. We probably, we know a little bit more than they think they we might know about them. We spent a lot of attention watching them. We're focused on this.

It's a presidential priority. It's our priority. We're working with federal partners to identify that all across the Western Hemisphere. This is something we're not taking lying down anymore.

If you're trafficking in drugs, you're trafficking in people, you're trafficking in violence that affect the American people, that's unacceptable, and the Defense Department's going to be a part of solving that.