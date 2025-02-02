Hegseth On Trump's Invasion Of Mexico: 'All Options Will Be On The Table'

Our new Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told his former coworkers on Fox & Friends that "all options will be on the table" when it comes to the use of military strikes in Mexico. What could possibly go wrong?

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Friday that "all options will be on the table" when asked by former colleagues on the "Fox & Friends" TV show whether the military is now permitted to strike within Mexico.

President Donald Trump designated cartels operating in Mexico as foreign terrorist organizations on Jan. 20 during a slew of executive orders he signed after his inauguration and amid a broader crackdown on immigration across the U.S. southern border. Last week, 1,600 active-duty troops were deployed to the border after Trump declared a national emergency.

While Hegseth said that he didn't "want to get ahead of the president" and that it is ultimately Trump's decision, he reiterated some of the language in the executive order, adding that the military is "shifting toward an understanding of homeland defense on our sovereign territorial border."

"If we're dealing with what are designated to be foreign terrorist organizations who are specifically targeting Americans on our border," Hegseth said, going on to refer to the military's overall defense of the border and adding "that is something we will do and do robustly."

However, officials who work for Hegseth's office had little to offer in the way of details when asked about the comments -- a situation that has been common since his arrival at the Pentagon on Monday.