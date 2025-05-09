GOP Lawmaker Calls Police Over A 'F*ck Trump' Hat

On Thursday, during a committee hearing of the Wisconsin Assembly Judiciary Committee, Chair Ron Tusler stopped the proceedings and called the police because his fee fees were hurt by a man wearing a hat that read "F*ck Trump Viva Mexico."

An Assembly Judiciary Committee hearing was interrupted when Chair Ron Tusler, R-Harrison, paused the discussion over someone seeking to testify while wearing a hat with profanity insulting President Donald Trump. The committee recessed yesterday around 1 p.m. during discussion about the first bill on the agenda. AB 34 would prohibit judges from conducting a hearing to determine if there’s probable cause to charge a law enforcement officer in a death if a DA has declined to pursue the case. Tusler paused the hearing when someone named G Lee came up to testify while wearing a hat that said “F*ck Trump Viva Mexico.” Tusler said Lee couldn’t testify while wearing the hat because it was a violation of Assembly rules.

The Assembly rules that Tusler mentioned only say that there should be no walking around, reading a printed newspaper, eating, or smoking in the chamber. As the gentle reader can see, even after the police arrived, the man was sitting silently, staring ahead and not causing a single disruption.

The only disruption was the police showing up and trying to figure out why they were called. Even then, the small disruption could have been easily resolved, except that Tusler, who called the police in the first place, had left the room and left everyone else in the lurch

What the Assembly rules do not include is negating a person's Right to Free Speech, which is exactly what Rep. Snowflake did.

To make the situation even more ludicrous is that after a two-hour delay and all that needless disruption, the gentleman was allowed to testify after all, while wearing his hat.