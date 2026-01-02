Michael Flynn And Alex Jones Clearly Thirsty For 'DOJ Threat'

Scumbag Alex Jones claimed Dan Bongino said Trump's DOJ is coming after him, as well as disgraced felon Michael Flynn.

Flynn claimed he only pleaded guilty in 2017 because of pressure on his family from the deep state. But he refused to mention that the Trump administration was in charge when he took a plea deal.

Then Jones went off about another conspiracy against their persons.

JONES: So now, you have confirmed, and I have confirmed separately, and I didn't tell you, I should have called you back last night.

I got a call from a big journalist, as I was driving home at six o'clock last night, and I can't say the person's name, and in fact, they didn't want me to even go there, because they'll figure out who it is.

But I don't know what I was supposed to do at this point.



Bongino calls up and wants us all to know he's coming after us.

I mean, for what? So my point is that what you told me is they're literally up there wargaming coming after you and me, and Steve Bannon, basically, because we're the ones on air that actually know what we're doing.

And so it was just like, I had electricity shoot up my spine when I learned this, and it didn't scare me.

It pissed me off. So they see us as the enemy up there, and that shows how institutional it is that he wanted us to know that, but then I'm not supposed to talk about it.

Again, I'm not even saying he's the enemy. If that has seeped into his brain, what the hell's going on here?

I was telling General Flynn about Bongino saying, I'm coming after you, through a media person, and I called other people, they said, call this person, and I said, yeah, he's doing that.

And then Flynn's like, yep, just happened here, boom, and we're not talking about Bongino.

That's not even who is quarterbacking at the White House, an enemies list, opposition research, the DOJ investigating us, right under Trump's nose.

And so instead of just calling up Trump, because Flynn yesterday said, I can call him, but he goes, I agree with you, Alex, it's just best to put it out there for everybody's safety, to get the grassroots to know that this is the deep state trying to use the Trump admin arrogantly to point the Death Star at the people that understand how to actually defeat the globalists.

FLYNN: I mean, I'm reading from a report, a report that I got from a very good source, a source that I would describe as A1. And anybody that's ever served in the military, in the intelligence business, when you say you've got an A1 source, that means you have a bulletproof source of information, right?

They're going to dig up dirt on my wife, right, on my wife, that she had relationships while I was deployed overseas.

I showed this to my wife.

She was livid.