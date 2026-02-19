KARMA TIME: Former Prince Andrew Arrested For Epstein Ties

If only that could happen here.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 19, 2026

Reports from the BBC and The Times of London said a convoy of police cars descended on the royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, eastern England, at around 8 a.m. local time (3 a.m. Eastern). Via the Daily Beast:

Just hours before the operation, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the broadcaster that “nobody is above the law.” Starmer, who has faced criticism for appointing another Epstein associate, Peter Mandelson, as Britain’s ambassador to the U.S., said that the principle “has to apply in this case in the same way it would in any other case.”

The swoop comes after Thames Valley Police said the force was assessing a complaint over the alleged sharing of confidential material by Andrew with Epstein, who died in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking. Andrew had been a trade envoy for the U.K. at the time of the alleged offenses.

Andrew has been persistently dogged by his links to Epstein, evidenced in a mounting pile of embarrassing photos. His elder brother, King Charles III, stripped him of his royal titles last October in a bid to limit the damage to the royal family.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested at Sandringham home

The Guardian (@theguardian.com) 2026-02-19T10:15:15Z

BREAKING: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew) has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

He is accused of sharing confidential government documents with Jeffrey Epstein.

Unprecedented.

Side note: it is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s birthday today.

News Eye (@newseye.bsky.social) 2026-02-19T10:09:30.676Z

Andrew arrested: Epstein brings down a former prince. If the UK can do the right thing with a royal…https://www.nbcnews.com/world/united-kingdom/former-prince-andrew-arrested-epstein-files-revelations-rcna259691

Frank Figliuzzi (@frankfigliuzzi.bsky.social) 2026-02-19T10:31:47.281Z

