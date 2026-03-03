'We Have A Superior Culture': Charlie Kirk Show Calls To Deport Muslim-American Reporter

Charlie Kirk Show hosts Blake Neff and Andrew Kolvet called for journalist Mehdi Hasan, a naturalized U.S. citizen, to be deported because he opposed the Department of Education hanging a banner of Kirk because he called college a "scam."

During a Monday Charlie Kirk show broadcast, Neff and Kolvet appeared irate about Hasan's opposition to President Donald Trump's Education Department's decision to celebrate Kirk.

"And so some very nasty people. I don't think we need to really pull any punches there. They're gross people," Neff said. "They deserve to be absolutely excoriated for this insane attack against Charlie. And of course, we are talking about none other than Mehdi Hasan."

Neff called Hasan a "foreigner" despite his American citizenship.

"Well, he had to say, first Democratic presidential candidate who publicly pledges to tear down this particular banner on day one of his or her administration gets an immediate bump in their presidential primary polling," Kolvet explained of the British-born journalist. "Go back to whatever hellhole you came from and go terrorize the people there."

"Yeah, he's just a repulsive creature," Neff asserted. "We gave him citizenship for some stupid reason, and he rewards us by dumping on an American icon and an American hero. Yeah, you know what? I'll give my primary support to whoever says, we're going to try to find a way to strip this person's citizenship and send him back to some dump."

"Yeah, we should, actually, we should," Kolvet agreed. "He's a foreigner that, to Blake's point, for some reason, in our stupid immigration system, he was allowed in. Then he's allowed to come in here and smear the memory of Charlie Kirk, the legacy of Charlie Kirk."

"And listen, those are the freedoms that have been bestowed upon him by a superior country and culture than his own," he added. "And yeah, whatever, he's British or whatever his, you know. But he's a Muslim."

"And so, yeah, we have a superior culture than Mehdi Hasan's, and yet he's come in here, and he's been bestowed with the same freedoms that American citizens have long enjoyed."