Giant Banner With Dead Podcaster's Image Hangs On DC Education Building

In Washington, D.C., Hair Fuhrer has decreed that huge banners be displayed on every government building in honor of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Trump himself is splayed all over the front of the Department of Justice in some kind of sick, ironic message to the peons below.

Now there's a new one on the Department of Education. There is Booker T. Washington, the revered Black educator and orator, and there is Catharine Beecher, the champion for girls' education and early education.

And beside the likenesses of those two icons, there is Charlie Kirk, a man who was divisive and mean, who barely finished his high school education and never finished college, who especially wanted women to eschew education for man-worship and more.

If ever there was a more jarring juxtaposition between true champions of education and one who is not, I couldn't think of one.

But maybe you can.

(h/t Dave Weigel via BlueSky)