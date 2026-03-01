Trump Issues A Childish All-Caps Threat To Iran—Because Of Course He Does

The Stable Genius kicked off a full-blown war with Iran just one year into his second term and after relentlessly campaigning for the Nobel Peace Prize. Who needs diplomacy when you've got "Operation Epic Fury" and an appetite for bombing schools?

Trump's decision to unleash joint U.S.-Israeli strikes is wrong on so many levels: it bypasses congressional authorization, flouting war powers laws that even some Republicans are now making grumbling noises about risks dragging the U.S. into another endless quagmire with skyrocketing oil prices and attacks on American bases and ignores the fact that previous nuclear deals were tossed aside only to "negotiate" via missiles—because apparently, rejecting every peace overture and then crying foul is peak strategy. But hey, if regime change worked so swimmingly in Iraq, why not roll the dice again?

I'm not shedding tears over Khamenei's demise. Stuff happens, and most of us feel for the Iranian people who have had to endure decades of repression, but Trump hasn't been clear as to why he launched the attacks. Without an explanation—backed by at least a coherent public case— it suggests recklessness, unauthorized by Congress in any meaningful way, and dangerously open-ended. Transparency matters when you're risking American lives, spiking global oil prices, and potentially setting off a wider Middle East war.

Trump, of course, unleashed a new threat to Iran in his typical juvenile manner on Truth Social after midnight to show us how seriously he's not taking this matter.

"Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before," he wrote at 12:20 AM. "THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE! Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Don't you feel better now? Guys, let me know when Barron Trump signs up to fight in his father's Epstein War in Iran. Maybe then, we'll believe he's serious, and Barron isn't some sort of Fortunate Son like his father was. Or are bone spurs hereditary for the wealthy?