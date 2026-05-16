Unrepentant Election Denier Tina Peters Granted Clemency By Dem Governor

Jared Polis decided a MAGA election denier deserves clemency even though she feels no remorse.
Unrepentant Election Denier Tina Peters Granted Clemency By Dem Governor
Credit: Marc Piscotty - Getty Images
By Red PainterMay 16, 2026

A former county clerk turned election denier, Tina Peters, was granted clemency by
Colorado’s Democratic governor for a completely unknown reason. Peters is a huge Trump supporters who drank *all* the kool-aid about the 2020 election being stolen (it was not).

Polis had faced immense pressure from Donald Trump and I guess he is too weak to uphold the findings of a jury and the courts from a free and fair hearing.

Trump was obviously excited to have one of his loyal foot soldiers free again, posting on social media “FREE TINA!" Meanwhile election officials - both Democrat and Republican - condemned Polis' decision.

Peters will be paroled on June 1, reducing her 9 year sentence by literal years.

Polis said that although she committed serious crimes, she had been given too long a sentence. WHAT. A jury convicted her and a judge decided an appropriate sentence based on sentencing guidelines that all convicted felons are subject to. But she is SPECIAL?

Insanity.

Ironically, he feels that she took responsibility for her actions and that she had merely "made mistakes."

As a reminder, Peters faced TEN charges related to her actions following the 2020 election, including assisting with copying the election system hard drives by sneaking a MAGA computer expert into secure areas of her office. Data she helped sneak out made it's way to Mike "MyPillow" Lindell's grubby little hands.

Peters was convicted of seven charges, including four felonies. She was sentenced to nine years in prison following her trial in 2024.

Following the news of her pending release, Peters' lawyer said put out a statement on her plans, saying “Tina is very excited to know that she’s going to be released on June 1, and she plans to do a lot of good in the world when she gets out, including getting rid of these fraudulent voting machines."

Oh.

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