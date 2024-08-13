Tina Peters Found GUILTY Of Breaching CO Election System

Peters was accused of using someone else’s security badge to give an expert affiliated with My Pillow chief executive Mike Lindell access to the Mesa County election system.
By Susie MadrakAugust 13, 2024

Former Colorado clerk Tina Peters, a hero to whack job election deniers, was found guilty by a jury on most charges Monday in a breach of her county’s election computer system. Via the Associated Press:

Peters was accused of using someone else’s security badge to give an expert affiliated with My Pillow chief executive Mike Lindell access to the Mesa County election system. Prosecutors said she was seeking fame and became “fixated” on voting problems after becoming involved with those who had questioned the accuracy of the 2020 presidential election results.

The case marked the first prosecution of a local election official over a suspected security breach amid the conspiracy theories that swirled around the 2020 election. It heightened concerns over potential insider threats, in which rogue election workers sympathetic to partisan lies could use their access and knowledge to launch an attack from within.

Peters was convicted of three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, one count of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failing to comply with the secretary of state.

