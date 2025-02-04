Trump 'Is A Vile, Racist Piece Of Garbage'

The Daily Beast's Dean Obeidallah accurately described Donald Trump's actions and words surrounding the Pacific Palisades wildfires and the helicopter airplane crash in Washington DC, as being the scumbag that he is.

On MSNBC Saturday night, a video of Trump responding to a reporter who asked if he would be visiting the crash site elicited these responses.

TRUMP: I have a plan to visit, not the site, because, uh, you tell me, what's the site? The water? Q: To meet with the first responders? TRUMP: What am I going to go swimming?

He responded like the asshole that he is, and the MSNBC group described him to a tee. (golf plan, not intentional.)

HOST: You know, I'm old enough to remember and certainly have lived through so many national tragedies in this country where the President of the United States comes out as a kind of consoler in chief. It's one of the kind of like most basic job descriptions of an American president is that when something happens that the country collectively grieves over, when we're finding out that there were like figure skaters that were young kids pursuing their dreams, dying in that, when we know that members of our military die in that, collectively we grieve. Your job is to kind of come out there and offer, um, you know, a shoulder for the country to collectively grieve on, not what do you want me to do? You want me to go swim in the water? That's what that guy does! OBEIDALLAH: And that was a way of, sort of a joke, like at a MAGA that kills. I have to be honest. It gets big laughs. That kind of stuff. The cruelty, that kind of things. Look, I'm from Jersey. Donald Trump is a scumbag. I mean, I think we can say that he's a vile, racist piece of garbage. He happens to be the president of the United States, so we have to pay attention. If he wasn't, he'd be one of vile people out there in this country.

I write about that every day. There's no time for comity with Trump and his maggots. They are classless, clueless, vengeful creeps.

Trump is the president only of the people that supported him.

In California, his buffoonery is so vast that he flooded communities and farms by giving directives to release water with no warnings for a photo op. Trump threw away billions of gallons of water, which only made the situation worse. The LA Times writes that the water districts of California are incredibly complex and requires an extensive understanding of the plumbing, safety, concerns, law, and coordination among the various owners and operators of water and canals.

Trump is a vile scumbag who thinks of no one but himself.