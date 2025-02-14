Trump Wants To Eliminate FEMA Because California Needs The Help

It is no coincidence...
Trump Wants To Eliminate FEMA Because California Needs The Help
Credit: @bluegal.bsky.social (Composite) via Bing AI
By John AmatoFebruary 14, 2025

It's not surprising that Donald Trump is calling for the elimination of FEMA since it is California that is in severe need of help after the aftermath of the Pacific Palisades wildfires that caused massive damage throughout Los Angeles, where thousands of homes and people's lives.s

Trump attacked FEMA for political reasons and spread more hate against the important agency whenever a natural disaster strikes a red state like Florida or North Carolina. He screamed lie after lie that FEMA was not helping them enough because they were in the deep state.

Trump hounded California and demanded we put in place Voter ID laws or no help would be forthcoming.

The media yawned at his demand, but if President Biden had said the same thing to Ron DeSantis, all hell would have broke loose.

Kristi Noem, the new Director of Homeland Security, expectedly jumped in and called for the elimination of FEMA.

“I would say, yes, get rid of FEMA the way it exists today,” Noem told CNN on Sunday, echoing Trump’s call for the agency, which is run by the Department of Homeland Security, to be dismantled and for disaster response to be left to individual states.

screenshot_2025-02-14_at_11.00.01_am.png

Here's the acting head of FEMA just unliterally deciding that Article I is fake earlier today. The Constitution is not in effect.

Jake Grumbach (@jakemgrumbach.bsky.social) 2025-02-11T01:49:13.339Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon