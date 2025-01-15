Jesse Watters Is An Imbecile, Part Infinity

Fox News host Jesse Waters stooped to a new low by claiming California is destroying Western civilization and that there should be strings attached to any Palisades wildfire relief efforts.

Fox News is furious that California is trying to protect itself from the incoming Traitor Trump administration, and for good reason.

Jesse Watters lied about looters having their way with destroyed homes. That's the exact opposite in reality. That's Watters' schtick.

WATTERS: Are we just going to keep destroying western civilization and then paying to rebuild it over and over again? No. There has to be strings attached to this money because we're not going to go bankrupt because California's stupid. They have lost $24 billion on the homeless, $50 billion on COVID jobless claims. They lost, what, $23 billion on a train that doesn't even go anywhere. So they completely fail every leadership test in California from natural disasters to COVID to the riots and we can't let it happen again.

Who is "we," Jesse? You fucking imbecile. Let's go over what Florida lost from their recent hurricane devastation. As a Californian, I can't stand Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida and their entire legislative body of Evangelical right-wing, book-burning, homophobic know-nothings. Still, I wouldn't refuse their aid after a hurricane attack.

California's economy is the 5th largest in the world and the #1 economy in the country. It's an incredible state to live in.

California pays more federal taxes than any state in the Union. In contrast, red states depend on government funding far more significantly than blue states.

Fox News continually demonizes blue states during times of natural disasters and crises. It's despicable.

If anyone is destroying Western civilization is the MAGA cult and those who enable them in the media.

Jesse Watters, come to Pacific Palisades or Altadena and make those same remarks to residents who lost everything.

Let's say how you make out.

