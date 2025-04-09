Donald Tells A Tariff Sir Story, And Says Countries Are 'Kissing My Ass'

After Donald Trump launched his insane tariff war, other countries smacked back with tariffs on U.S. goods. Tariffs on U.S. goods entering China will rise to 84% from 34% starting April 10, after Donald hit the country with a whopping 104% tariff.

But don't you worry because Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has a plan. He envisions an "army of millions and millions of human beings screwing in little- little screws to make iPhones" here in America, even though that could potentially triple the price, reaching around $3,500 per device. Now, don't you feel better?

And now, Donald has assured us that he knows what he's doing. Narrator: Trump does not know what he's doing.

"I know what the hell I'm doing," Trump said Tuesday at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dinner in Washington, D.C.

"These countries are calling us, kissing my ass," he claimed. And, of course, he told a 'sir story.'

"They are dying to make a deal," he added. "Please, please, sir, make a deal. I'll do anything. I'll do anything, sir."

Were they big, strong men with tears in their eyes calling Lumpy? The Stock Market is tumbling again today. Retirement funds are being brutally kneecapped, but sure, the narcissistic, bloviating billionaire knows what he's doing.

Donald's heartless cuts at USDA are hitting food banks hard, reducing their ability to provide nutritious meals to those who utilize their services every month. In N.C., a nonprofit CEO, Amy Beros of Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, said, “Our portion of that would have been $2 million. But statewide, it's an $11 million impact for the food banks across North Carolina."

According to Beros, the $2 million in federal funds the nonprofit would have received would go directly to farmers to purchase fresh food that’s then distributed across the 34 counties they serve.

“Please reconsider this program,” she told WUNC. “These are our farmers. These are neighbors across our counties that are in need, and this is going to be a huge impact economically.”

It's OK, Ms. Beros. Trump knows what he's doing. Just ask him! Donald is crashing the stock market while simultaneously starving Americans who are food insecure.

Editor's note (John Amato):

Donald Trump exposed his incontinent brain Tuesday evening, speaking at the RNCC dinner for almost two hours, when he claimed countries are kissing his ass and his tariffs will be remembered as being legendary.

Trump's moronic tariffs are being remembered as a nuclear wasteland of destruction against the American people, all to satisfy his obsession with the 1890s.

Whenever Trump starts his "please, sir" impressions, you know his brain is misfiring.

Americans' savings and 401(k) accounts have been crushed by Trump while Demented Donald plays golf and hosts million-dollar dinners and does impressions.