Lutnick Wants An 'Army' Of Americans 'Screwing In Little- Little Screws'

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was grilled on 'Face the Nation' with Margaret Brennan regarding Donald's tariffs, which have caused the stock market to plummet and hit Americans' 401K retirement plans with a sledgehammer.

"And you said that robots are going to fill those jobs," Brennan said. "So those aren't union worker jobs."

"No, it's really automated jobs. It's automated factories- automated factories," Lutnick said. "But the key is, who's going to build the factories? Who's going to operate the factories? Who's going to make them work? Great American workers. You know, we are going to replace--"

"You said robots on other networks," Brennan pressed on. "You said that to FOX."

Lutnick responded with utter gibberish.

"The armies of millions of people- well, remember, the army of millions and millions of human beings screwing in little- little screws to make iPhones, that kind of thing is going to come to America," he said. "It's going to be automated and great Americans- the tradecraft of America, is going to fix them, is going to work on them."

"They're going to be mechanics. There's going to be HVAC specialists," he added. "There's going to be electricians, the tradecraft of America. Our high school-educated Americans- the core to our workforce is going to have the greatest resurgence of jobs in the history of America to work on these high-tech factories, which are all coming to America. That's what's going to build our next generation of America."

La sigh.