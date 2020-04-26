Frustrated Expedia Chairman Barry Diller: 'We Have A Witch Doctor As A President'

Barry Diller, the chairman of IAC and Expedia Group, bashed the Trump administration ferociously telling CBS' Face The Nation that the federal government needs to tell the American public the right things to do but since Trump is president, he "ain't going to tell us."

Barry Diller did not hold back on the danger Donald Trump poses to the American public because as we know, Trump constantly tells people any moronic, unsafe, and nonsensical idea that flashes through his narcissistic head during his ridiculous daily task force press conferences.

Host Margaret Brennan asked Diller to discuss how the airlines and the American public can get back to work safely in the pandemic environment we live in today.

Brennan asked, "So who needs to tell you that? Do you need to hear that from the federal government?

"Absolutely. Look the thing is, we're gonna have to go through a different -- a new kind of -- kind of let's call it risk calculation. And that's gonna be based upon levels of what we believe is safe and not safe," he replied. And we're going to have to be told."

"Now, unfortunately, we have a witch doctor as a president and he ain't going to tell us," Diller said. "But the science part of it, I think that has to be translated into more practical solutions."

Calling Trump a witch doctor is a good term but using anything with the word doctor gives Trump too much credit.