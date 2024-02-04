Kyrsten Sinema Just Said A Lot Of Words Without Answering A Question

The Magic 8 Ball (no, not Don Jr's 8 ball) says that signs point to yes that now-Independent Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema will not seek reelection. She's not bringing in the donations she'll need, and despite that, she's spending money on some pretty fancy pants items and getaways. The profoundly unpopular pretentious Senator was asked a straightforward question on Face The Nation by host Margaret Brennan, which she spectacularly dodged.

"When we last spoke back in May, you told me that immigration was one of the most important issues for you, potentially in a second term," Brennan said. "You have until April to decide whether to run for reelection. You would need about 42,000 signatures to qualify for that three-way race."

"Have you decided?" the host asked. "What's holding you back if you haven't?"

"Well, I understand you have to ask that question, Margaret, but I think folks across Arizona and the country know that when I decide I'm going to work on something that's important for our state and for our nation, I stay focused on it," Sinema insisted. "And I think that the endless questions about politics and elections are really exhausting, and it's what makes Americans really hate politics."



Wrong, you loathsome troll. You're part of the reason people "hate politics."

"So what I've committed to my constituents is to stay laser-focused on the policy, on actually solving real problems," she continued. "And that's what I've shown that I do in the work that I do in the United States Senate, and it's what I'll stay focused on in the coming weeks as we seek to pass this legislation and make a real difference for the lives of Arizonans."

"You know, Margaret, each time I visit border communities in my state and I hear from folks, whether it's in Bisbee or Yuma or down in Lukeville, they're not asking about elections," she added. "They're asking about their everyday lives because this crisis faces us every single day. It's not just a television show for us. It's our daily lives. "

"Understood," Brennan said.

Why is that "understood"? She should be called out for that superficial non-answer to that very simple question. And she was talking down to the Face the Nation host. You can't get anymore cringe than that. I guess she has to be good at something. I'm sure she's got her eyes on some sort of cushy lobbyist position. She would need to reboot her personality for a gig like that, though.