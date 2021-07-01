2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Remember When Kyrsten Sinema Said Dems Should Use Reconciliation?

From 2010: Sinema said Democrats needed to stop "kowtowing" to Sen. Joe Lieberman and his obstruction.
By Susie Madrak
4 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

Progressive media organization "More Perfect Union" dug up this clip of Arizona state representative Kyrsten Sinema from 2010, and let's just say she was singing a very different tune.

"The Senate, we no longer have 60 votes. Some would argue we never had 60, because one of those votes was Joseph Lieberman. But that's... whatever. And Nelson, too. But really, Lieberman," she said.

"So now, as the president so eloquently said on Wednesday, is that there's none of this false pressure to get to 60. What that means is that the Democrats can stop kowtowing to Joe Lieberman and instead seek other avenues to move forward with health reform."

She explained it was likely the Democrats would now move forward with the process of reconciliation, "which takes only 51 votes."

She talked about how the Republican majority never had 60 votes, but managed to get a lot of "really bad things done" during that time.

"The reconciliation process is still quite available, and we will use it for good, rather than for evil," she said.

Well. Now Kyrsten Sinema is Joe Lieberman, standing in the way of President Joe Biden passing his very popular agenda.

Funny, what some campaign contributions from the right people will do!

