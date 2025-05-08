Trump's Choice For Surgeon General Has Lapsed Medical License

Can Trump nominate someone actually qualified for their position?

Trump dumped his first choice, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, because she supported vaccines and was hated by psycho Laura Loomer. Now he's nominated 37-year-old Dr. Casey Means, who has been seen on many MAGA programs and is a supporter of RFK Jr and his MAHA agenda, but has no experience running even an ER.

Mediaite reported, Means’ nomination on Wednesday led numerous social media users to note that her medical license was inactive. The FAQ section of her website states that “Dr. Casey is no longer seeing patients and is not able to comment on specific medical conditions or provide any medical guidance,” and encourages her audience to find a doctor she recommends with a list of links and to subscribe to her newsletter.

Her listing with the Oregon Medical Board shows that she was first licensed in 2018 and had declared a speciality of otolaryngology (commonly referred to as “ear, nose, and throat” or “ENT” or “head and neck” surgery). She has no closed medical malpractice claims. The current status of her medical license is listed as “inactive.”

Means is a big wellness proponent, which is not a bad thing, but it would be nice if Trump picked an SG nominee with extensive experience in the field, not for being a guest on Tucker Carlson.

I'm surprised Trump didn't nominate two other Trump-supporting Fox News personalities, like Nicole Saphier or Marc Siegel.