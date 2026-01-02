Donald O'Connor: Make 'Em Laugh

This routine passes the test of time.

In an age flush with musicals, O’Connor’s comic relief as Cosmo Brown stands head and shoulders above everyone else. He’s not only funnier than everyone in a movie filled with funny performances; he delivers a showstopping number about the power of comedy with “Make ’Em Laugh.” All of O’Connor’s gifts are on display in this four-minute number as he pulls faces, delivers jokes, and does some of the best slapstick you’ll ever see. Countless great comic actors have made audiences laugh, but few have approached the stunning physical commitment to the craft on display in this sequence.