Donald O'Connor: Make 'Em Laugh

An iconic scene in movie musical history.
By John AmatoJanuary 2, 2026

This routine passes the test of time.

In an age flush with musicals, O’Connor’s comic relief as Cosmo Brown stands head and shoulders above everyone else. He’s not only funnier than everyone in a movie filled with funny performances; he delivers a showstopping number about the power of comedy with “Make ’Em Laugh.” All of O’Connor’s gifts are on display in this four-minute number as he pulls faces, delivers jokes, and does some of the best slapstick you’ll ever see. Countless great comic actors have made audiences laugh, but few have approached the stunning physical commitment to the craft on display in this sequence.

Open thread.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon