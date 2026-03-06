Tony Gonzales Drops Re-Election Bid After Affair Suicide Scandal

Another sexual predator is retiring from Congress.

Source: The Daily Caller

Republican Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales dropped his bid for reelection late Thursday one day after he admitted to having an affair with a staffer who committed suicide.

Gonzales posted the announcement of his withdrawal on X, writing that he decided to exit the race “after deep reflection” and with his family’s support. Gun rights YouTuber Brandon Herrera, popularly known as The AK Guy, forced the congressman into a runoff election that would have been held on May 26, after he received 43.3% of the vote in the Tuesday primary, ahead of Gonzales who received 41.7%.

With Gonzales’ withdrawal, Herrera is now the district’s GOP nominee by default.

“After deep reflection and with the support of my loving family, I have decided not to seek re-election while serving out the rest of this Congress with the same commitment I’ve always had to my district,” Gonzales wrote on X. “Through the rest of my term, I will continue fighting for my constituents, for whom I am eternally grateful.”

“God has a plan for all of us,” the lawmaker concluded.